App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GE Power India, says Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 786-804 for the target of Rsc866 and a stop loss below Rs 752.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

GE Power India after a steep correction has witnessed a breakout from its falling wedge pattern on the daily timeline. Moreover, the price has completed bullish Anti-Nen Star harmonic pattern on the weekly chart.

Furthermore, the counter has able to close above its 200-DEMA in Wednesday’s session which is acting as a strong support. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is in bullish crossover and falling suggesting a continuation of bullish momentum.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 786-804 for the target of Rsc866 and a stop loss below Rs 752.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.