Buy GE Power India, says Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

GE Power India after a steep correction has witnessed a breakout from its falling wedge pattern on the daily timeline. Moreover, the price has completed bullish Anti-Nen Star harmonic pattern on the weekly chart.

Furthermore, the counter has able to close above its 200-DEMA in Wednesday’s session which is acting as a strong support. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is in bullish crossover and falling suggesting a continuation of bullish momentum.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 786-804 for the target of Rsc866 and a stop loss below Rs 752.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.