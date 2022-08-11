Buy GBPINR; target of : 96.60: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound edged higher by 1.11% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar. However, further upside was restricted after reports showed British consumer energy debt is already at an all-time high, with six million households owing an average of 206 pounds ($249) to providers, before bills leap in October and again in January • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias for the day due to weakness in US dollar index. GBPUSD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.2250 to continue its upward move towards the level of 1.2300. GBPINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 96.30-96.70.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR Aug futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 96.30-96.32 Target: 96.60 Stoploss: 96.10 Support: 96.10/96.00 Resistance: 96.60/96.70

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

11082022 - currency