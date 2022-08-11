English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 96.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound edged higher by 1.11% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar.

    August 11, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound edged higher by 1.11% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar. However, further upside was restricted after reports showed British consumer energy debt is already at an all-time high, with six million households owing an average of 206 pounds ($249) to providers, before bills leap in October and again in January • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias for the day due to weakness in US dollar index. GBPUSD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.2250 to continue its upward move towards the level of 1.2300. GBPINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 96.30-96.70.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 96.30-96.32
    Target: 96.60Stoploss: 96.10
    Support: 96.10/96.00Resistance: 96.60/96.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 08:27 am
