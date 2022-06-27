Buy GBPINR; target of : 96.50: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound gained marginally by 0.11% on Friday amid weak dollar and strong retail sales data. Retail sales in the UK declined 0.5% MoM in May, after a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in April and compared to market expectations of a 0.7% fall. Sales in food stores declined 1.6% due to the impact of rising food prices and the cost of living. Further, pound was supported by uptick in UK government bond yields • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today amid weak dollar. GBPUSD is expected to break the hurdle of 1.2324 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.2360. GBPINR is likely to trade in the range of 96.00 to 96.50.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR June futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 96.20 - 96.22 Target: 96.50 Stoploss: 96.00 Support: 96.00 - 95.90 Resistance: 96.50 - 96.60

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

