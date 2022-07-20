English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 96.45: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 0.45% yesterday amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets.

    July 20, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    (Image: Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound appreciated by 0.45% yesterday amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. Further, latest data suggested cost of living squeeze has not yet hit demand for staff in Britain. Data showed UK unemployment rate holding at 3.8% in three months to may. Investors anticipate that job data was strong enough to allow BoE to tighten monetary policy more aggressively • The pound is expected to trade with positive bias on weakness in dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Further, Britain's CPI data is likely to show that inflation remained elevated in June 2022. Market participants anticipate that strong labour market and soaring inflation may provide room for BoE to tighten monetary policy more aggressively. GBPINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 96.00- 96.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 96.14-96.15
    Target: 96.45Stoploss: 96.00
    Support: 96.00/95.90Resistance: 96.45/96.55

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 11:27 am
