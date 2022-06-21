English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 96.30: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 0.23% on Monday amid weak dollar and hawkish comments from Catherine Mann.

    June 21, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound appreciated by 0.23% on Monday amid weak dollar and hawkish comments from Catherine Mann. Ms Mann said on Monday that the Bank of England should raise rates faster than it has so far because sterling's weakness is adding to Britain's inflation pressures • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today amid weak dollar. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of CBI Industrial Trends Orders data. GBPUSD is expected to surpass the hurdle of 1.2280 to continue its upward trend towards 1.2350 level. GBPINR is likely to trade in the range of 95.30 to 96.30.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 95.70 - 95.72
    Target: 96.30Stoploss: 95.30
    Support: 95.30 - 95.20Resistance: 96.30 - 96.40

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 21, 2022 08:59 am
