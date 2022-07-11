English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 95.80: ICICI Direct

    The pound depreciated by 0.02% on Friday amid worries over stagflation and as the market participants are concerned about post-Brexit spats with European Union.

    July 11, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    (Image: Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.02% on Friday amid worries over stagflation and as the market participants are concerned about post-Brexit spats with European Union. However, sharp downside was cushioned as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets and surge in British government bond yields. Meanwhile, investors will remain cautious ahead of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech to get the hint on future monetary stance. GBPINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 95.35-95.80.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 95.49-95.50
    Target: 95.80Stoploss: 95.35
     Support: 95.35/95.25Resistance: 95.80/95.90

