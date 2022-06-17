Buy GBPINR; target of : 95.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 1.44% on Thursday as Bank of England raises interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% at the conclusion of its June monetary policy meeting, in line with market expectations. Further, pound was supported by rise in UK government bond yields. However, further upside was capped by BOEs downbeat tone on economic activity, indicating that second quarter GDP is likely to fall by 0.3%, a weaker than anticipated reading • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today on the back of weak dollar. Further, sterling will be supported as BoE said that CPI is expected to rise slightly above 11%. GBPUSD rebounded from its key support level at 1.1995 and It is likely to continue its upward move. We expect GBPINR to trade in the range of 94.40 to 95.00

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR June futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 94.70 - 94.72 Target: 95.20 Stoploss: 94.40 Support: 94.40 - 94.30 Resistance: 95.25 - 95.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More