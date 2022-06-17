English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GBPINR; target of : 95.20: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 1.44% on Thursday as Bank of England raises interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% at the conclusion of its June monetary policy meeting, in line with market expectations.

    June 17, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound appreciated by 1.44% on Thursday as Bank of England raises interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% at the conclusion of its June monetary policy meeting, in line with market expectations. Further, pound was supported by rise in UK government bond yields. However, further upside was capped by BOEs downbeat tone on economic activity, indicating that second quarter GDP is likely to fall by 0.3%, a weaker than anticipated reading • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today on the back of weak dollar. Further, sterling will be supported as BoE said that CPI is expected to rise slightly above 11%. GBPUSD rebounded from its key support level at 1.1995 and It is likely to continue its upward move. We expect GBPINR to trade in the range of 94.40 to 95.00

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 94.70 - 94.72
    Target: 95.20Stoploss: 94.40
    Support: 94.40 - 94.30Resistance: 95.25 - 95.40

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.