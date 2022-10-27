 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy GBPINR; target of : 94.30 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Oct 27, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The British pound hit its highest level since mid-September on Tuesday, as investor gloom over Britain's economic outlook was temporarily offset by a glimmer of optimism over Rishi Sunak taking over as Prime Minister.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

27102022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:51 am
