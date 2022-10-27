Buy GBPINR; target of : 94.30 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound hit its highest level since mid-September on Tuesday, as investor gloom over Britain's economic outlook was temporarily offset by a glimmer of optimism over Rishi Sunak taking over as Prime Minister.

