Buy GBPINR; target of : 93.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound slipped on Monday amid weaker than expected economic data from Britain. UK services PMI fell to 47.5 in October 2022, well below expectations of 49 and marking the first contraction in the British service sector activity since February 2021.

25102022 - currency