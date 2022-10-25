English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 93.90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The British pound slipped on Monday amid weaker than expected economic data from Britain.

    October 25, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR


    The British pound slipped on Monday amid weaker than expected economic data from Britain. UK services PMI fell to 47.5 in October 2022, well below expectations of 49 and marking the first contraction in the British service sector activity since February 2021.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 09:26 am
