Buy GBPINR; target of : 93.40 : ICICI Direct

Oct 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound rallied on Monday as new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt reversed much of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan and said the tax changes would raise £32 billion ($36 billion) a year in extra revenues as he sought to end the chaos in the bond market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

