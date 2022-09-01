Buy GBPINR; target of : 93.30: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound edged lower on Tuesday and was set for its biggest monthly fall against the single currency in 16 months as the energy crisis renewed recession fears in Britain. The continued rise in gas prices entails the risk that the recession will be more pronounced and longer than previously expected.

