Buy GBPINR; target of : 93.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by almost 1.00% on Monday amid a weak US dollar index and strong GDP data from the UK. The British economy expanded 0.2% in July from June 2022, rebounding from a 0.6% fall in the previous month. Services was the main driver of the expansion, namely information and communication.

13092022 - currency