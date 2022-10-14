Buy GBPINR; target of : 92.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound surged almost 2% to a one-week high after reports of a possible U-turn by the UK government on its fiscal plans. However, further upside was restricted after a survey showed sentiment in the UK financial sector was falling at the fastest pace since 2019 in the third quarter of this year. .



