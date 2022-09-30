Buy GBPINR; target of : 89.40 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by about 1.40% yesterday as the US dollar fell against some currencies with investors taking comfort from the Bank of England's purchase of long-dated bonds to stabilise the market.

