Buy GBPINR; target of : 102.52 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR
The pound rose by 0.24% on Thursday amid expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England as inflation in Britain accelerated to a nearly 30-year high. However, pessimistic sentiments in the UK markets and uptick in dollar capped further upside in the British currency • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today, due to expectations of improved retail sales data from the UK. UK retail sales YoY is projected to increase by 8.7% in January 2022 compared to the previous month of -0.9%. However, stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets may cap further upside in the sterling. GBPINR (February) is expected to rise towards 102.70 level for the day.
Intra-day strategy
|GBPINR February futures contract (NSE)
|Buy GBPINR in the range of 102.20- 102.22
|Target: 102.52
|Stop Loss: 102.07
|Support: 102.07/101.82
|Resistance: 102.52/102.70
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.