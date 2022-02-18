Buy GBPINR; target of : 102.52 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound rose by 0.24% on Thursday amid expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England as inflation in Britain accelerated to a nearly 30-year high. However, pessimistic sentiments in the UK markets and uptick in dollar capped further upside in the British currency • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today, due to expectations of improved retail sales data from the UK. UK retail sales YoY is projected to increase by 8.7% in January 2022 compared to the previous month of -0.9%. However, stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets may cap further upside in the sterling. GBPINR (February) is expected to rise towards 102.70 level for the day.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR February futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 102.20- 102.22 Target: 102.52 Stop Loss: 102.07 Support: 102.07/101.82 Resistance: 102.52/102.70

