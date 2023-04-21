Buy GBPINR; target of : 102.50 : ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound rose marginally by 0.03% on Thursday amid weakness in the US dollar. Meanwhile, sharp upside was capped as British inflation is proving far more obstinate than expected and is far higher than anywhere else in Western Europe, underscoring the threat to an already fragile economy. The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weak US dollar. GBPINR is expected to surpass the immediate hurdle of 102.28 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 102.40.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR Apr futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 102.20-102.22 Target: 102.50 Stoploss: 102.00 Support: 102.00/101.90 Resistance: 102.50/102.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

21042023 - curr