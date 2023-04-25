English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 102.20 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound edged up by 0.35% on Monday trading close to a 10-month high hit earlier this month amid weak US dollar and uptick in UK 10 years bond yields.

    April 25, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Further, the pound was supported as markets expect the Bank of England to continue tightening its policy to bring down inflation • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weakness in the US dollar. GBPINR is likely to rally till 102.20 levels as long as it sustains above 101.70 levels. A sustained break above 102.20 level will open the doors for 102.50/102.60 levels.

    Intra-day strategy

    GBPINR Apr futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 101.88-101.90
    Target: 102.20Stoploss: 101.70
    Support: 101.70/101.60Resistance: 102.20/102.30
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

