Buy GBPINR; target of : 101.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 0.12% on Wednesday as the inflation rate in Britain eased to 10.1% YoY in March 2023, down from 10.4% in February but more than market expectations of 9.8%. The rate remained above the 10% mark for a seventh consecutive period and the Bank of England's 2% target for almost two years, suggesting policymakers might continue to raise borrowing costs • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias amid sharp rise in UK 10 year’s bond yields. Meanwhile, sharp upside may be prevented on an uptick in the US dollar. GBPUSD is likely to surpass the hurdle of 1.2480 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.2510. GBPINR is expected to trade in upward trend towards the level of 102.40.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR Apr futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 101.00-101.02 Target: 101.40 Stoploss: 100.75 Support: 100.75/100.60 Resistance: 101.40/101.50

