    Buy GBPINR; target of : 101.25 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 0.36% on Wednesday on the back of higher consumer inflation reading from UK

    February 17, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound appreciated by 0.36% on Wednesday on the back of higher consumer inflation reading from UK. The UK annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.5% in January 2022, highest since 1992. However, sharp gains were prevented on decline in UK 10 year treasury yields • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today, due to a softer dollar. Additionally, expectations of further interest rate hike by the Bank of England to control higher inflation may support the sterling on the lower side. GBPINR (February) is taking strong support at 101.80 level. As long as it sustains above this level, it is likely to rise towards 102.40 level for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR February futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 101.95- 101.96
    Target: 101.25Stop Loss: 101.60
     Support: 101.80/101.60Resistance: 102.25/102.40

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 09:02 am

