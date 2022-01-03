MARKET NEWS

Buy GBPINR ; target of : 101.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 0.23% amid weakness in the dollar.

January 03, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 0.23% amid weakness in the dollar. The pound got support on signs that governments, despite a surge in Coronavirus cases, are trying to limit economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias in thin trading ahead of a bank holiday in Britain. The pound may find some support as many governments resist imposing new widespread lockdown despite a surge in Coronavirus cases. Governments are implementing mild restrictions like reducing quarantine times to try to avoid disruptions.

Intra-day strategy 

GBPINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.90-100.92
Target: 101.20Stop Loss: 100.75
Support: 100.75/100.65Resistance: 101.10/101.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Jan 3, 2022 08:43 am

