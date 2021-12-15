MARKET NEWS

Buy GBPINR; target of : 100.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated by 0.13% yesterday amid strong jobs data from the country. Jobs data showed employers hired a record number of staff in November 2021.

December 15, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
MapmyIndia IPO

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 0.13% yesterday amid strong jobs data from the country. Jobs data showed employers hired a record number of staff in November 2021. However, sharp upside was capped on strong dollar and selloff in global markets. Further, hopes for an interest rate hike in upcoming meeting dampened after the spread of Omicron variant and subsequent imposition of restrictions • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias on improved economic data from the country. UK CPI data is likely to show that inflation accelerated by 4.8% in November 2021 compared to 4.2% in preceding month. Strong jobs data and elevated inflation may push BoE to remain hawkish. However, sharp upside may be capped on a strong dollar and pessimistic global markets. Investors fear that rising Covid-19 cases in the country along with imposition of restrictions to curb the spread of new variant will have a negative impact on economy

Intra-day strategy 

GBPINR December futures contract (NSE)
Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.58-100.60
Target: 100.90Stop Loss: 100.45
Support: 100.45/100.35Resistance: 100.85/100.90

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Dec 15, 2021 09:12 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.