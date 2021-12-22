Buy GBPINR; target of : 100.85 : ICICI Direct

MapmyIndia IPO

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 0.44% yesterday on a soft dollar and optimistic global markets sentiments. Further, Britain declared support for businesses hit by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. The UK government announced £1 billion of extra support. However, further upside was capped on worries over rising Covid19 cases and disappointing economic data. British retail sales growth fell sharply in the first half of December. CBI realised sales slumped to 8 in December from 39 in November • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias on rise in risk appetite in the global markets and as Britain declared support of $1.3 billion for businesses hit by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. However, sharp upside may be capped on expectation of disappointing economic data from country. Further, investors fear that rising Covid-19 cases in the country and imposition of restrictions to curb the spread of new variant will have a negative impact on the economy.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR December futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.53-100.55 Target: 100.85 Stop Loss: 100.40 Support: 100.40/100.30 Resistance: 100.75/100.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More