Buy GBPINR; target of : 100.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 0.15% on Friday amid thin traded volumes ahead of Christmas holidays.

December 27, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound depreciated by 0.15% on Friday amid thin traded volumes ahead of Christmas holidays. However, sharp downside was cushioned on weakness in the dollar and optimistic global market sentiments • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias on weakness in the dollar, rise in UK short term government bond yields and optimistic global markets sentiments. Market sentiments improved as studies have shown that Omicron variant is less severe than Delta strain, fuelling hopes that governments across the globe may not need to widen restrictions and it would not significantly derail a global economic recovery. However, sharp upsides may be capped amid thin traded volumes ahead of holiday.

Intra-day strategy 

GBPINR December futures contract (NSE)
Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.50-100.52
Target: 100.80Stop Loss: 100.35
Support: 100.35/100.25Resistance: 100.70/100.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
first published: Dec 27, 2021 08:55 am

