Buy GBPINR; target of : 100.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated by 0.58% on the back of weakness in dollar and on rise in risk appetite in the UK markets. Additionally, muted oil prices continued to support the pound • The pound is expected to appreciate today amid expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE has already increased its interest rates twice since December. Going ahead, market participants expect a further interest rate rise to 0.75% from 0.50% in today’s monetary policy committee meeting, which may lift the British currency. GBPINR (March) is taking strong support at 99.60 level. As long as it sustains above this level, it is expected to head further towards 100.60 for the day.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR March futures contract (NSE) Buy GBPINR in the range of 100.09- 100.10 Target: 100.40 Stop Loss: 99.95 Support: 99.95/99.70 Resistance: 100.40/100.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

