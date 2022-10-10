Buy Gati; target of Rs 230: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Gati

Gati Ltd Q1 FY23 consolidated revenues came in at ₹431 Cr, up by 44% YoY and 14% QoQ. Op Profit for Q1FY23 stood at ₹18.98 Cr, up by 450% QoQ. Op marginsfor Q1FY23 came at 4.40%, +568bps YoY and +348bps QoQ. PAT for Q1FY23 stood at ₹6.59 Cr.

Outlook

We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 30x of FY23E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs.230.

At 16:00 hrs Gati was quoting at Rs 180.70, up Rs 0.70, or 0.39 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 183.25 and an intraday low of Rs 175.95.

It was trading with volumes of 94,847 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 70,717 shares, an increase of 34.12 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.42 percent or Rs 9.25 at Rs 180.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 221.75 and 52-week low Rs 126.00 on 18 January, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.51 percent below its 52-week high and 43.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,222.05 crore.

