Buy Gati Ltd; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gati Ltd

Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 10% YoY to | 455 crore (I-direct estimate: | 426 crore). Express distribution and supply chain (EDSC) grew 9% to | 370 crore. Growth was further accelerated by growth of 12% and 8% YoY in fuel and other sales,respectively Higher cost of sales continues to dent EBITDA margins that declined 96 bps to 3.4% (I-direct estimate: 5.5%). Subsequently, EBITDA de-grew 15% YoY to | 16 crore (I-direct estimate: | 23 crore).

Outlook

Gati would now be able to bring in a strategic investor and raise funds for expansion and/or de-merge its business into separate entities. Given these strategic decisions, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. However, with a revision in e-commerce revenues, we revise our target price to | 120 (vs. | 135 earlier).

