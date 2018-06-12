App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gati Ltd; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gati Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gati Ltd

Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 10% YoY to | 455 crore (I-direct estimate: | 426 crore). Express distribution and supply chain (EDSC) grew 9% to | 370 crore. Growth was further accelerated by growth of 12% and 8% YoY in fuel and other sales,respectively Higher cost of sales continues to dent EBITDA margins that declined 96 bps to 3.4% (I-direct estimate: 5.5%). Subsequently, EBITDA de-grew 15% YoY to | 16 crore (I-direct estimate: | 23 crore).

Outlook

Gati would now be able to bring in a strategic investor and raise funds for expansion and/or de-merge its business into separate entities. Given these strategic decisions, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. However, with a revision in e-commerce revenues, we revise our target price to | 120 (vs. | 135 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #Gati Ltd #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

