    Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 91: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 91 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


    For Q4FY2022, GDL reported broadly in-line operational performance while net earnings beat was led by lower depreciation, higher other income and tax refund. Expect healthy volume growth and sustained operational profitability for Rail to continue. The CFS division is expected to improve upon operational profitability. GDL to undertake Rs. 200 crore CAPEX plan over the next two to three years for setting up two satellite rail terminals.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 91 as we factor in healthy operational performance for Rail.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:23 pm
