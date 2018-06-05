Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 265: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) recently announced the acquisition of Blackstone’s c.49.9% stake in its associate entity – Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GRFL) – for INR 8.1bn, thus valuing GRFL at Enterprise Value of INR 16.8bn (Equity Valuation of GRFL at INR 16.2bn). GDL has been negotiating with Blackstone for the past 2-3 years, and hence, this deal closure removes a significant overhang on the stock. While GRFL has reported weaker growth than Concor/the industry in past few quarters, we believe volume growth is likely to pick up in FY19 on the back of improving port volume growth, especially at the Pipavav Port on the addition of new lines (40% of GDPL’s volume comes from Pipavav).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and our SOTP-based Mar’19 TP is INR 265.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.