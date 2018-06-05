Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 265: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Gateway Distriparks
Gateway Distriparks (GDL) recently announced the acquisition of Blackstone’s c.49.9% stake in its associate entity – Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GRFL) – for INR 8.1bn, thus valuing GRFL at Enterprise Value of INR 16.8bn (Equity Valuation of GRFL at INR 16.2bn). GDL has been negotiating with Blackstone for the past 2-3 years, and hence, this deal closure removes a significant overhang on the stock. While GRFL has reported weaker growth than Concor/the industry in past few quarters, we believe volume growth is likely to pick up in FY19 on the back of improving port volume growth, especially at the Pipavav Port on the addition of new lines (40% of GDPL’s volume comes from Pipavav).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and our SOTP-based Mar’19 TP is INR 265.
