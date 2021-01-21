MARKET NEWS

Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 150 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated January 19, 2021.

January 21, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


For Q3FY2021, GDL reported better-than-expected operational performance led by its Rail division. Strong operational performance along with lower interest expense leads to beat on net earnings. Strong volume growth outlook during FY2023 and FY2024 led by improving EXIM trade environment, commissioning of western DFC line and phase II JNPT expansion. Capex of Rs. 120 crore over the next two years for setting up two satellite rail terminals. Consolidated net debt reduced to Rs. 494 crore from Rs. 681 crore in FY2020.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with arevised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 150 due to its attractive valuations and an improved growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:44 pm

