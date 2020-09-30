172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gateway-distriparks-target-of-rs-134-icici-securities-5904961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 134: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Gateway Distriparks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 134 in its research report dated September 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Gateway Distriparks


Gateway Distriparks’ (GDL) Board has approved: i) amalgamation of Gateway East India (GEI) with GDL, and ii) amalgamation of GDL (post-merger with GEI) with Gateway Rail (GRFL). For amalgamation of GEI with GDL, no consideration will be given to the shareholders of GEI since it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GDL. For amalgamation of GDL with GRFL, the shareholders of GDL will receive equity shares of GRFL in the ratio 1:4. GRFL will get listed and GDL will cease to exist. GDL holds 99.85% stake in GRFL. Promoter shareholding remains largely unchanged post the scheme at 32.12%. Amalgamation into GRFL was expected on account of the existing category-I Rail licence being in the name of GRFL.


Outlook


We upgrade GDL to BUY from Hold with a revised target price of Rs134 (earlier Rs88).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

