Buy Garware Technical Fibres; target of Rs 3695: ICICI Direct

Garware Technical Fibres (GTFL) is one of India’s leading players in the technical textiles sector and a major supplier of aquaculture cage nets to the global salmon farming industry (40% market share). GTFL also has a dominant market position in providing solutions to the domestic marine fisheries and a growing presence in sports nets and geosynthetics. • The company has transitioned from being a provider of nets and ropes to Indian fisheries and shipping sector, respectively, to a value added solution provider to its clients across the globe with a presence in 75 countries with exports contributing ~ 63% of revenues • GTFL develops new and innovative products to enable customers to maximise revenues and reduce costs that leads to customer stickiness and steady flow of repeat orders. GTFL has filed 75 patents over the years (granted 23 patents) for various products and continues to provide innovative solutions to its customers.

We initiate coverage under Stock Tales format with a BUY rating. We value GTFL at Rs 3695 i.e. 32x FY24E EPS.

