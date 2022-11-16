English
    Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 3390: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3390 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Galaxy Surfactants


    GALSURF reported an EBITDA/kg of INR22.2 (est. INR20.8, up 84% YoY). Supply chain disruptions have reduced, with a significant decline in freight rates and raw material prices. Total volumes were flat QoQ at 59.3tmt (v/s 55.3tmt in 1QFY23). The muted volumes were on account of inflationary pressures in the AMET region, while the slowdown in Europe impacted Specialty Care volumes in 2QFY23. The management said demand in India remains robust. GALSURF is close to surpassing domestic sales volumes of 100tmta. The structural uptick that was seen during the COVID-led lockdown period has sustained, with the company expecting to grow its domestic business further.


    Outlook


    A continued focus on R&D (with an annual expenditure of INR400-500m) and increased wallet share from existing customers is likely to drive volume growth and expand EBITDA margin. Volume grew by ~6% CAGR over the last five years. We build in a similar growth over FY22-24 as well. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,390.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

