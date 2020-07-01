Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 1900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Galaxy Surfactants

Our BUY recommendation on GALSURF with a TP of INR 1,900 is premised on ((1) 55% revenues come from MNCs, which ensures stickiness of business, (2) EBITDA margins are stable at >12% since fluctuations in RMC are easily passed through to customers, and (3) Strong return ratios (RoE/RoIC of 26.3/24.1% in FY22).

Outlook

Our TP is INR 1,900 based on Sep-21E cash flows (WACC 10%, Terminal growth rate 3.0%). The stock is trading at 15.8x FY22 EPS.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.