App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 1900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Galaxy Surfactants


Our BUY recommendation on GALSURF with a TP of INR 1,900 is premised on ((1) 55% revenues come from MNCs, which ensures stickiness of business, (2) EBITDA margins are stable at >12% since fluctuations in RMC are easily passed through to customers, and (3) Strong return ratios (RoE/RoIC of 26.3/24.1% in FY22).


Outlook


Our TP is INR 1,900 based on Sep-21E cash flows (WACC 10%, Terminal growth rate 3.0%). The stock is trading at 15.8x FY22 EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Buy #Galaxy Surfactants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.