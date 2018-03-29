App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gail; target of Rs 383: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 383 in its research report dated March 27, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail


Gail had made an announcement on bonus shares on February 12, 2018. The ratio was one bonus share for every existing equity share i.e. 1:3. The stock has turned ex-bonus today while the record date for the same is March 29, 2018. Consequently, Gail's share price, as per yesterday's closing price, has dropped to | 318/share from | 424/share. Hence, now our target price also stands revised to | 383/share post bonus issue of equity shares.

Outlook

We value the company using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments. We have a BUY recommendation on Gail with a target price of | 383.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #GAIL #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

