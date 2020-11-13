PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 153: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on GAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 153 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on GAIL


GAIL reported lower-than-estimated 2QFY21 EBITDA, led by continued poor performance in gas trading for the second consecutive quarter. However, other segments reported better numbers (with petchem being a surprise). Gas transmission volumes stood at 106mmscmd (-2% YoY) in 2QFY21, although above FY20 average. GAIL expects further increase in transmission and trading volumes in the coming quarters. With some delay, the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline is expected to be completed by end-Nov’20 and gas sales of ~0.7mmscmd will start immediately. Volumes are expected to reach 3-4mmscmd over the next couple of years.


Outlook


We continue to believe that the above guidance would aid GAIL clock strong performance. We maintain Buy with TP of INR153/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

