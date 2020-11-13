Buy GAIL; target of Rs 153: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on GAIL

GAIL reported lower-than-estimated 2QFY21 EBITDA, led by continued poor performance in gas trading for the second consecutive quarter. However, other segments reported better numbers (with petchem being a surprise). Gas transmission volumes stood at 106mmscmd (-2% YoY) in 2QFY21, although above FY20 average. GAIL expects further increase in transmission and trading volumes in the coming quarters. With some delay, the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline is expected to be completed by end-Nov’20 and gas sales of ~0.7mmscmd will start immediately. Volumes are expected to reach 3-4mmscmd over the next couple of years.

Outlook

We continue to believe that the above guidance would aid GAIL clock strong performance. We maintain Buy with TP of INR153/share.

