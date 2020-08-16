Buy GAIL; target of Rs 150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on GAIL

GAIL reported lower-than-estimated EBITDA, led by poor performance in gas trading, petchem and LPG HC. With revival in crude oil prices, we believe these segments would remain lucrative for the company in the coming quarter. Currently, GAIL is operating at ~95% of FY20 (trading and transmission) volumes and the company expects it to normalize to pre-COVID levels in another two months. Currently, volumes stand at 109.5mmscmd/87.2mmscmd for transmission/trading. Also, demand from fertilizer/power is stabilizing again.

Outlook

We continue to believe that the above guidance would aid GAIL clock strong performance. Maintain Buy rating with TP of INR150/share. Also, trading at ~50% discount to long-term 1-year forward P/E of 13.2x, GAIL offers an excellent investment opportunity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.