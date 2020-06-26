App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 145: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on GAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on GAIL


GAIL reported higher-than-estimated EBITDA led by better performance of the gas trading and LPG HC business. With revival in crude oil prices, we believe these two segments will remain lucrative for the company in the coming quarter. Gas sales in April reduced to ~70% of normal levels; however, now it has reached ~90% of normal levels, barring CNG (which is ~50% of normal levels). We expect full normalization in two months. According to GAIL's guidance, due to commencement of the three fertilizer plants on the Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline, most US HH contracts would be sold within India. Along with the de-risking of US HH contracts, the company has strong tailwinds like boost in transmission volumes from increased domestic gas production, upcoming LNG terminals and NGT's increasing impetus on curbing air pollution. We continue to believe that the above guidance would aid GAIL clock strong performance and reiterate our Buy with TP of INR155/share. Also, trading at ~35% discount to long-term 1-year forward P/E of 14.0x, GAIL offers an excellent investment opportunity.



Outlook


The stock currently trades at an attractive valuation of 8.2x FY21E EPS of INR12.6 and PBV of 0.9x FY21E BV of INR114, with RoE of 12-14% for FY21/FY22E. We value GAIL at 8x FY21E EPS adjusted for other income and then add value of investments, to arrive at a target price of INR155. We reiterate our Buy rating.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

