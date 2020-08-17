Buy GAIL; target of Rs 130: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on GAIL

GAIL reported Q1FY21 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs6.23/2.56bn, missing estimates by 52%/62% on gas marketing EBIT loss of Rs5.5bn. Petchem loss of Rs1.5bn was better due to high sales volume and low gas cost. LPG -LHC was a 28% miss on lower volumes. Gas transmission EBITDA fell 18% qoq to Rs9.5bn as volumes were down 17% to 90.2mmscmd. Marketing volumes also declined 17% qoq to 81.2mmscmd with RLNG portfolio margin at negative USD0.44/mmbtu. Petchem and LPG-LHC opex was higher. Management said that Q1 was an exceptional quarter with low volumes and prices, particularly for the marketing segment, which also had Rs2.5bn of inventory loss. Gas volumes and petchem utilization are near normal now and recovery in oil prices gave respite.

Outlook

We cut our FY21/22/23E EPS by 7%/3%/5%, building in lower gas margins now, partially offset by reduction in interest cost. We cut TP by 4% to Rs130, valuing the core business at 5.5x blended EV/EBITDA. We maintain Buy on GAIL and EW stance in EAP.

