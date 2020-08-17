172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gail-target-of-rs-130-emkay-global-financial-5708081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 130: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on GAIL


GAIL reported Q1FY21 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs6.23/2.56bn, missing estimates by 52%/62% on gas marketing EBIT loss of Rs5.5bn. Petchem loss of Rs1.5bn was better due to high sales volume and low gas cost. LPG -LHC was a 28% miss on lower volumes. Gas transmission EBITDA fell 18% qoq to Rs9.5bn as volumes were down 17% to 90.2mmscmd. Marketing volumes also declined 17% qoq to 81.2mmscmd with RLNG portfolio margin at negative USD0.44/mmbtu. Petchem and LPG-LHC opex was higher. Management said that Q1 was an exceptional quarter with low volumes and prices, particularly for the marketing segment, which also had Rs2.5bn of inventory loss. Gas volumes and petchem utilization are near normal now and recovery in oil prices gave respite.


Outlook


We cut our FY21/22/23E EPS by 7%/3%/5%, building in lower gas margins now, partially offset by reduction in interest cost. We cut TP by 4% to Rs130, valuing the core business at 5.5x blended EV/EBITDA. We maintain Buy on GAIL and EW stance in EAP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #GAIL #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.