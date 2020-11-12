Buy GAIL; target of Rs 129: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on GAIL

Our BUY recommendation on GAIL with a price target of INR 129 is based on 15% CAGR expansion in gas transmission volume over FY21-23E to 137mmscmd on the back of (1) increase in domestic gas production, (2) increase in demand of RLNG, and (3) completion of major pipelines in the eastern and southern part of India. 2QFY21 EBITDA was 9% below our estimate owing to higher-than-expected operating expenses, offset by a 14% rise in revenue. However, APAT was 21% above our estimate due to higher- than-expected other income and lower-than-expected interest cost.

Outlook

Our target price isINR 129/sh (6.0x Sept-22E EV/e for the stable Gas, LPG transmission and gas marketing business, 4.0x EV/e for the cyclical petchem and LPG/LHC business, INR 35 for investments). The stock is currently trading at 7.2x FY22E EPS.

