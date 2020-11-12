PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 129: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 129 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on GAIL


Our BUY recommendation on GAIL with a price target of INR 129 is based on 15% CAGR expansion in gas transmission volume over FY21-23E to 137mmscmd on the back of (1) increase in domestic gas production, (2) increase in demand of RLNG, and (3) completion of major pipelines in the eastern and southern part of India. 2QFY21 EBITDA was 9% below our estimate owing to higher-than-expected operating expenses, offset by a 14% rise in revenue. However, APAT was 21% above our estimate due to higher- than-expected other income and lower-than-expected interest cost.


Outlook


Our target price isINR 129/sh (6.0x Sept-22E EV/e for the stable Gas, LPG transmission and gas marketing business, 4.0x EV/e for the cyclical petchem and LPG/LHC business, INR 35 for investments). The stock is currently trading at 7.2x FY22E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:39 pm

