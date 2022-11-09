English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GAIL; target of Rs 114: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on GAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on GAIL


    GAIL reported a miss on EBITDA by 9% in 2QFY23 led by higher natural gas prices amid lack of supply from Gazprom, while its PAT was in line with our estimate. Operating performance for transmission and petrochemicals was weak on a YoY basis while it was flat sequentially. Gazprom has failed to supply 17 cargoes to date (13 in 2QFY23). GAIL has taken various measures against this shortfall, which includes reduction of supplies to downstream customers as well as curtailing its internal consumption at Pata petrochemical plant by reducing petrochemical production in order to have sustainable operations. Capacity utilization for the petrochemical plant stood at 40% in 2QFY23; similar utilization level is expected in 3QFY23 as well. GAIL has also acquired JBF Petrochemicals and expects to invest INR18-20b for making the plant operational, which is likely to come on stream in FY25E.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at a discount of ~41% to its one-year forward long-term P/E average. We value the core business of GAIL at 8x FY24E adjusted EPS of INR12.5. Adding the value of listed and unlisted investments worth INR22, we arrive at our TP of INR114 for GAIL. Maintain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GAIL - 07-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GAIL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:59 pm