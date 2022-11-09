Buy GAIL; target of Rs 114: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on GAIL

GAIL reported a miss on EBITDA by 9% in 2QFY23 led by higher natural gas prices amid lack of supply from Gazprom, while its PAT was in line with our estimate. Operating performance for transmission and petrochemicals was weak on a YoY basis while it was flat sequentially. Gazprom has failed to supply 17 cargoes to date (13 in 2QFY23). GAIL has taken various measures against this shortfall, which includes reduction of supplies to downstream customers as well as curtailing its internal consumption at Pata petrochemical plant by reducing petrochemical production in order to have sustainable operations. Capacity utilization for the petrochemical plant stood at 40% in 2QFY23; similar utilization level is expected in 3QFY23 as well. GAIL has also acquired JBF Petrochemicals and expects to invest INR18-20b for making the plant operational, which is likely to come on stream in FY25E.

Outlook

The stock trades at a discount of ~41% to its one-year forward long-term P/E average. We value the core business of GAIL at 8x FY24E adjusted EPS of INR12.5. Adding the value of listed and unlisted investments worth INR22, we arrive at our TP of INR114 for GAIL. Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

