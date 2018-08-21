App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 476: KR Choksey

KR Choksey bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on GAIL (India)


Net sales came in at INR 172.9 bn (+51.7% YoY, +12.1% QoQ) driven by robust volumes across the petchem, trading and transmission business. Gas transmission and gas trading volumes increased by 7.1%/23.9% to 107/97 mmscmd respectively, while the petchem segment registered a volume growth of 43% YoY to 173 TMT. Gross margin declined by 444 bps YoY on account of higher direct costs (+60.8% YoY). However, this was partially offset by lower other expenses which resulted into an OPM of 13% (-368 bps YoY, +198 bps QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 22.4 bn (+18.1% YoY, +32.3% QoQ). Despite lower finance costs (-56.5% YoY), NPM declined to 7.3% (-171 bps YoY). PAT stood at INR 12.5 bn (+22.8% YoY, +26.8% QoQ).


Outlook


We valued the company by assigning a EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x on the FY20E EBITDA/share of INR 43.3 and arrived at a target price of INR 476 (potential upside – 20.8%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL India #KR Choksey #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

