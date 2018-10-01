App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated September 28, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) have announced the final tariff for four gas pipelines of G ail. The upward revision in tariffs was above our estimates. The tariffs for the important Dahej - Uran - Panvel - Dabhol pipeline ( DUPL - DPPL ) increased 54% from Rs 24.49 /mmbtu (~Rs 1 .14 /scm) to Rs 37.78 /mmbtu (~Rs 1 .76 /scm) . This pipeline has gas transmission volumes of ~14 mmscmd i.e. ~13% of Gail’s current volumes. Also, tariff s of other three small pipelines have increased 161 - 691%. Subsequently, we increase our tariff estimates by ~5.6% from H2FY19E onwards and increase tariffs from Rs 1.42/scm to Rs 1.51/scm for FY20E. The tariff revision has led to an increase in FY 19 E EPS by 1 % and FY20E EPS by 3.9 %. Pipeline tariff revision for important HVJ, DVPL pipelines is still pending and can lead to further increase in EPS, going forward.


Outlook


We value the company using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments with BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 450.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

