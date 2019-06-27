App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Gail (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Gail India reported a mixed set of results for Q4FY19. The profitability of gas transmission, gas trading were marginally above our estimates whereas petchem segment, LPG segment results were below our estimates. EBITDA at Rs 1684.1 crore (flattish YoY), came below our estimates of Rs 2176.4 crore also on account of higher other expenses. Subsequently, the reported PAT at Rs 1122.2 crore (up 9.9% YoY) was below our estimate of Rs 1334 crore.


Outlook


Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) implementation of Gail’s proposal for unified tariff plan will provide significant movement in Gail’s performance over the long term. In the medium term, tariff revision for HVJ, DVPL pipelines will be positive for earnings. On the operational front, stable gas volumes, further pipeline expansion and growing CGD sector would serve as key triggers for the stock. However, lower product prices are expected to impact performance petchem segment. We value the company using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments with a BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 415.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

