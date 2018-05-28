Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 414: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)

Weak petrochemicals and trading performance drag earnings: GAIL reported Q4FY18 results- EBITDA Rs16.9bn (PLe: Rs23bn; +9% YoY) and PAT at Rs9.9bn (PLe Rs13bn; -5% YoY), respectively. Operating results was impacted by lower gas trading and weak petrochemicals performance. For FY18, EBIDTA and PAT was at Rs76.4bn (+19%YoY) and Rs45.9bn (+21%YoY). GAIL has multiple growth drivers in the medium term led by 1) improving profitability at the gas transmission and LPG division on the back of higher volumes and benign gas prices 2) likely implementation of unified pipeline tariff and 3) rising confidence on placement of US LNG volumes given sharp jump in crude oil prices; bulk of CY18 placed.

Outlook

Maintain estimates, reiterate "BUY": We maintain our estimates for FY19/20E. We expect GAIL to benefit from full utilisation of petrochemicals capacity as also from increased gas utilisation in the overall energy footprint. Maintain "BUY" with revised DCF-based PT of Rs414 (unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.