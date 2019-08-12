Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 207: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)

We tweak our FY20/21E earnings to incorporate annual report changes. We expect GAIL's capex trajectory to pick up as all businesses ex-pipeline operate at near peak levels. Valuations remain attractive but concerns on demerger of pipeline remain an overhang. Maintain "BUY" with DCF-based PT of Rs207 (Rs241), as we increase our capex assumptions. In-line performance: GAIL reported Q1FY20 results- EBITDA Rs22.6bn (PLe: Rs21.9bn; +1% YoY) and PAT at Rs12.9bn (PLe Rs12.5bn; +2% YoY), respectively. Strong gas trading performance made up for weak performance by petrochemicals segment as they were hit by maintenance shutdown.

Outlook

Time to accelerate capex in non-pipeline businesses: GAIL increased capex to Rs83bn for FY19 as it expanded its pipeline network. However, as all businesses excluding pipelines opearate at near peak levels, we expect capex to accelerate.

