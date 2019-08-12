App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 207: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report date August 09, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)


We tweak our FY20/21E earnings to incorporate annual report changes. We expect GAIL's capex trajectory to pick up as all businesses ex-pipeline operate at near peak levels. Valuations remain attractive but concerns on demerger of pipeline remain an overhang. Maintain "BUY" with DCF-based PT of Rs207 (Rs241), as we increase our capex assumptions. In-line performance: GAIL reported Q1FY20 results- EBITDA Rs22.6bn (PLe: Rs21.9bn; +1% YoY) and PAT at Rs12.9bn (PLe Rs12.5bn; +2% YoY), respectively. Strong gas trading performance made up for weak performance by petrochemicals segment as they were hit by maintenance shutdown.


Outlook


Time to accelerate capex in non-pipeline businesses: GAIL increased capex to Rs83bn for FY19 as it expanded its pipeline network. However, as all businesses excluding pipelines opearate at near peak levels, we expect capex to accelerate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

