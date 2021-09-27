MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy GAIL (India): target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated September 23, 2021.

Broker Research
September 27, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)


A sharp rally in Asian spot LNG price to $20/mmBtu makes GAIL’s US LNG contracts attractive as it is available at half the spot LNG prices. We thus expect GAIL’s gas trading margin/EBITDA to recover to FY19 level (EBITDA of Rs. 2,859 crore). India’s gas consumption has increased by 11.3% to ~173 mmscmd in July 2021 versus July 2019 and this augurs well for growth in GAIL’s gas transmission volumes (we expect a 7% CAGR over FY21-24E). The government’s National Monetisation Pipeline plans to monetise GAIL’s two gas pipelines (2,229 km) in FY22E and another 5,925 km of pipelines over FY23E-25E. Asset monetisation could unlock value for GAIL.



Outlook


Recent under-performance in stock price provides investors an entry point given attractive valuation of 6x FY23E EVE/EBITDA on expectation of a 24% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E. We maintain a Buy on GAIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 196.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #GAIL India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 27, 2021 03:30 pm

