    Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 180: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)


    We increase our FY23E earnings by 24% to factor higher gas trading profits. GAIL reported higher than expected results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs43.6bn (+18%QoQ; PLe Rs37.9bn) and Rs29.1bn (+9%QoQ; PLe Rs31.0bn), due to sharp higher gas trading. We believe recovery in commodity prices in-line with recovering economy augur well for GAIL. Also, commissioning of new pipelines over next one year will augment volumes and profits. While, sharp rise in US Henry Hub (HH) gas prices to USD7.2/mmbtu for Q2FY23 YTD from USD4.1/mmbtu for FY22 is a concern, but high spot LNG prices of over USD40/mmbtu will support GAIL’s trading earnings.



    Outlook


    Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs180 (Rs170 earlier) based on 7x EV/E FY24E (FY23 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GAIL (India) - 050822 - prabhu

    Tags: #Buy #GAIL India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
